Man accused in Elgin bar stabbing

By Sharicka Brackens, Producer
ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - A man is behind bars accused of stabbing two people with a box cutter at an Elgin bar on Saturday night.

Bryan Kieschnick, 50, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after the stabbing at Harley's Club.

Two men told sheriff's deputies that they asked Kieschnick to leave because he was causing a disturbance at the bar. They said Kieschnick then sliced one of the men's thigh with a box cutter before slicing the other man's neck and side. A third man then helped them restrain Kieshchnick.

Kieshchnick told deputies he was defending himself after the men attacked him first, punching him in the face.

