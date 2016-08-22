Man accused in Elgin bar stabbing

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - A man is behind bars accused of stabbing two people with a box cutter at an Elgin bar on Saturday night.

Bryan Kieschnick, 50, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after the stabbing at Harley's Club.

Two men told sheriff's deputies that they asked Kieschnick to leave because he was causing a disturbance at the bar. They said Kieschnick then sliced one of the men's thigh with a box cutter before slicing the other man's neck and side. A third man then helped them restrain Kieshchnick.

Kieshchnick told deputies he was defending himself after the men attacked him first, punching him in the face.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.