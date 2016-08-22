Man shot by intruder

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A man was shot by an intruder early Saturday morning at 1718 S.W. 13th Street.

The victim told police he came home around midnight to find an intruder inside his house. He said he yelled at the suspect to get out, and saw the man reach for his waist band.

The victim then ran away and flagged down police. He said he did not realize he was shot until he was about a block away from home.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He did not want to press charges.

