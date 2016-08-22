Man shot by intruder - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man shot by intruder

By Sharicka Brackens, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A man was shot by an intruder early Saturday morning at 1718 S.W. 13th Street.

The victim told police he came home around midnight to find an intruder inside his house. He said he yelled at the suspect to get out, and saw the man reach for his waist band.

The victim then ran away and flagged down police. He said he did not realize he was shot until he was about a block away from home.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He did not want to press charges.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

