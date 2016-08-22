Fort Sill bomb squad responds to construction site

FT. SILL, OK (KSWO) -The Fort Sill bomb squad was called out Monday afternoon, when construction crews digging near the commissary found what appeared to have been an unexploded shell.



Military police blocked off several streets, while the ordnance disposal unit did their work.



Just before 5:30 p.m., 7News learned that the object was collected by the bomb team and was taken to another location where it was expected to be destroyed.

