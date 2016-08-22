Man accused of stabbing sister

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man was arrested, accused of stabbing his sister.



Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on NW Hoover. Police say the family members were arguing when the man stabbed his sister in the bicep. The woman went to the hospital to be treated for a puncture wound.

