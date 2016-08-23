Pedestrian's fingers severed after hit & run crash in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) Lawton police are looking for a hit and run driver who left a man with serious injuries.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday near Northwest 38th Street and Kinyon Avenue. Authorities say the victim was pushing a broken car when a van hit him and severed his fingers. At last check, doctors were working to re-attach them.

The van that hit him and took off is described as dark in color, possibly black.

This was the second pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Lawton in as many days.

