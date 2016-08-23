OK Secretary of State Completes Count of Signatures for Proposed - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK Secretary of State Completes Count of Signatures for Proposed State Question 787

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Secretary of State office has completed the counting of signatures for State Question 787, Initiative Petition 411.

The measure would amend Oklahoma Statutes Title 34, which deals with the Oklahoma initiative and referendum process. The secretary of state’s office counted a total of 59,981 signatures for the proposed state question.

A total of 65,987 signatures is needed for an initiative amending Oklahoma statute to be placed on an election ballot. A report of the findings will be sent to the Oklahoma Supreme Court to determine whether the number of signatures counted is sufficient for the proposal to be placed on an election ballot.

