Drunken mother falls asleep while driving with child in the car

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Christine Smiley (Source Stephens County Jail)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - On August 22 around 3:00 a.m., police spotted a vehicle parked near the intersection of “B” Street and Pine Avenue in the roadway with the light inside on.

Police found an unconscious white female, later identified as Christine Smiley, in the driver’s seat. An eight-year-old juvenile was asleep in the passenger’s seat.

Smiley appeared to be under the influence but declined to take the state blood test. Smiley was booked in the Stephens County Jail for DUI refusal, driving under suspension and child endangerment.

