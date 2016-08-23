Gov. Mary Fallin Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the Slayin - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gov. Mary Fallin Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the Slaying of Mark Costello

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Labor Commissioner Mark Costello (Source State of Oklahoma) Labor Commissioner Mark Costello (Source State of Oklahoma)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin released a statement on the one-year anniversary of the killing of former Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Mark Costello.

“My thoughts and prayers go out today to the family and friends of Mark Costello, as well as employees of the Department of Labor. Mark passed away from us too early in life. Mark was a dedicated public servant and a devoted husband and father. Before he entered public service, he was an entrepreneur who guided several businesses to success,” said Gov. Fallin.

Mark Costello was killed at an Oklahoma City restaurant in 2015. His son, who his family says suffers from schizophrenia, has been charged with first-degree murder in his father's death.

