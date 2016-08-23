Update: Hit & run severed man's fingers, driver still at large - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Update: Hit & run severed man's fingers, driver still at large

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Just before 9:00 p.m. on August 22, Lawton Police responded to a hit and run accident with injury at Northwest 38th Street and Kinyon Avenue.

Two people were attempting to push a disabled vehicle out of the roadway when it was struck by dark colored SUV or minivan. One of the individuals pushing the car, a white male, was struck and two of the fingers on his left hand were severed.  He was transported to CCMH by ambulance  where he was then taken to OKC for further treatment.

The SUV or minivan left the scene. The disabled vehicle, which had a female driver steering the vehicle, also left the scene and was then found abandoned on Northwest 35th street. The female driver of the disabled car was later located and was cited for failure to render aid, a defective motor vehicle, insurance required and registration required.

The driver of the dark color SUV or minivan is still at large.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

