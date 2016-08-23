The Texas-Oklahoma Fair is coming up in Wichita Falls - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The Texas-Oklahoma Fair is coming up in Wichita Falls

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO) - The 5-Day Texas-Oklahoma Fair in Wichita Falls will be September 13 to 17. It is hosted by the Founder Lions Club.

This popular family event at the MPEC on 1000 5th Street and Burnett Avenue will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. weeknights and from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.  Gate admission is $7 for adults and $3 for youth 12  and younger.

The famous Evans Shows carnival rides will offer $20 armbands the first 3 nights plus 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be rides, games, food, fun, commercial exhibits, livestock shows, special dog events, a free petting zoo, pony rides, arts & crafts, entertainers on the Exhibit Hall and Midway stage, clowns and lots more.

On opening night, all military families will receive free admission. For more information, the fair information line is 940-720-2999.

The T/O Fair supports 21 local charities through The Founder Lions Club of Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

