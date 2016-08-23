10th Annual Mayor’s Blues Ball is coming up in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, OK - The 10th Annual Mayor’s Blues Ball will be September 2, 3 and 4 in Medicine Park. There will be 13 blues acts over 3 days featuring The Shane Henry Band, Fillmore Slim, Miss Blues, Chant and Groovement.

It is free to the public for all ages. Bring a lawn chair! No Ice chests are allowed in the concert area.

Here is a line-up of the 2016 Blues Ball performers:

Friday, September 2

7-8 pm Sweet Brenda

8:30-10 pm Blueprint

10:30-Midnight Chant

Saturday, September 3

2-3:30 pm Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings

4-5:30 pm Cecil Gray

6-7:30 pm Dirty Red & the Soulshakers

8-9:30 pm Miss Blues with Joe Settlemires

10-Midnight The Shane Henry Band

Sunday, September 4

2-3:30 pm The Reeves Bros.

4-5:30 pm Tyler Lee Band

6-7:30 pm Caleb McGee & the Underdogs

8-9:30 pm Groovement

10-Midnight Fillmore Slim with Leon Blue

This event is sponsored by Coors, Hilliary Communications, Sleep Inn and Mt. Scott Management. Visit medicinepark.com for more information.

