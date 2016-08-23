Charges filed in Lawton Dollar General robbery - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Charges filed in Lawton Dollar General robbery

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Latoya Delesline (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - First-degree robbery charges have been filed against the woman who is accused of running into the back office of a Lawton store and tried to steal money.

Latoya Delesline appeared in Comanche County court on August 23. She was arrested late Friday night for robbery at the Dollar General on Northwest Cache Road.

When she ran into the office, the manager acted quickly and shut the door, trapping her inside.

Delesline did break free and ran out the back exit but police were able to catch up with her.

