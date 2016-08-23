Annual Duncan Wine Festival, ‘Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail’ is c - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Annual Duncan Wine Festival, 'Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail' is coming up

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)– Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail will take place in a new location this year in downtown Duncan on 10th and Main Street. 

The Main Street Duncan organization teamed up with AMBUCS to provide a new venue space. Main Street Duncan organization will now be the host organization for the festival.

“We are honored to have the close working relationship with the AMBUCS and to be able to continue to offer this event to our community,” said Main Street Duncan Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger.

The wine festival will begin on Friday, September 9. Dinner and wine tasting will begin at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will include the traditional Italian feast served by the AMBUCS chapter that so many wine enthusiasts have come to enjoy at this particular wine festival. Friday’s activities including a silent auction, live entertainment, door prizes, vendors, and other fun will continue into the evening until 10:00 p.m. Saturday will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will conclude that evening at 7:00 p.m.

“Downtown Duncan is thriving and this event will continue to be successful downtown,” said Main Street Duncan President Donna Duwe,

To learn more about Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail, contact the Main Street Duncan office at 580-252-8696 or visit the website at www.mainstreetduncan.net for information. Tickets for Friday evening’s dinner are available for purchase at Butterfield’s Ballroom and the Main Street Duncan office for $25. Tickets are required for dinner. Tickets may also be purchased online at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winen-on-the-chisholm-trail-tickets-27263443694.

