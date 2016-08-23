Charges files in burglary of marine's home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man accused of breaking into the home of local marine had his first court appearance. James Bush was officially charged with second-degree burglary.



He was arrested August 20 after police say he punched out a window and tried to break into a home on West Gore Boulevard. The homeowner was able to tackle Bush to the ground and hold him until police arrived.



Bush was also charged with resisting an officer after police say he refused to walk into the jail following his arrest. He's being held on $25,000 bond and has another court date set for next month.

