OK Turnpike Authority delays voting on toll increase

OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has delayed voting on a proposal to increase tolls in the state because of a pending lawsuit.

Last year, state officials announced plans to issue $900 million worth of bonds over the next few years to expand and renovate Oklahoma's turnpike system.

The proposal would have increased tolls by a total of 17 percent over three years.

Attorney Jerry Fent filed a suit over the issuance of the bonds arguing a 1987 law that authorizes the construction of turnpikes violates a constitutional requirement.

A hearing has been set in that case for September 20th.

