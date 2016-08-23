Charges filed in Lawton Correctional Facility contraband scandal

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A former Lawton corrections officer who is accused of bringing in contraband for an inmate has been charged.



Brittany Barton appeared in court and was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. She was arrested last week after police found evidence that she had agreed to help an inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility.



Police say she delivered packages and a phone to the inmate. Text messages on the phone also suggested that Barton was aiding the inmate in distributing marijuana.



She's being held on a $25,000 bond.

