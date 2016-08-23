Governor Mary Fallin Signs Paperwork Placing Five Additional State Questions on November Ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin today signed election proclamations that place five additional state questions on the November 8 general election ballot.

The paperwork signed by the governor placed these issues on the ballot:

State Question (SQ) 779, which would increase the state sales tax by 1 percent to fund teacher pay raises and other education causes.

SQ 780, which reclassify some criminal offenses, such as drug possession and property crimes, as misdemeanors instead of felonies.

SQ 781, which would take money saved from implementing SQ 780 and allow counties to fund community rehabilitation programs.

SQ 790, which would remove a section of the Oklahoma Constitution prohibiting use of state resources for religious purposes.

SQ 792, which would allow wine and full-strength beer to be sold in grocery stores and convenience stores.

The deadline for the governor to sign election proclamations for state questions to be placed on the November 8 general election ballot is August 26.

Two other state questions already are on the ballot. SQ 776 would declare that the death penalty is not cruel or unusual punishment and would allow the legislature to designate any method of execution if a current method is declared unconstitutional. SQ 777 would prevent lawmakers from passing legislation to regulate agriculture unless there is a compelling state interest.

