Election results are in - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Election results are in

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- The results are in! All of the votes have been cast in the August 23 run-off primary election. Here are some of the highlights from within our viewing area:

Chris Kidd beat out Toni Hasenbeck 1710 to 1617 over 53 precincts for the State Senate District 31 seat.

For the District 3 Commissioners seat in Harmon county, Marty Tipton fell short with 22 votes across two precincts. Larry Cox will advance to the November election with a total of 27 votes.

For the District 3 County Commissioner seat in Jackson county, Buddy Dehtan claimed a win over David Renfro 92 to 64 across five precincts.

Hobart Public School proposition passed by a 69% super majority of 484 votes in favor and 216 votes against across 7 precincts.

Rush Springs Public School proposition passed with a 71% super majority. There were 212 votes in favor and 88 votes against across 4 precincts.

Waurika Public School propositions 1 and 2 both passed with a 71% super majority. Proposition 1 had 331 votes in favor and 132 votes against. Proposition 2 had 329 votes in favor and 136 against. Votes for both propositions came from 8 precincts.

The Flower Mound Public School proposition and Elgin Public School proposition did not receive enough votes in favor to pass with a super majority. A total of 60% of the vote is needed for the proposition to pass with a super majority. Votes for the Flower Mound Public School proposition were split evenly at 50% with 91 votes in favor and 90 votes against across 6 precincts. Elgin Public School proposition received 860 votes in favor for a total of 53% of the votes and 753 votes, or 47%, against across 8 precincts.

The town of Ryan’s proposition did not pass with a 79% of the votes against the proposition. There were 116 votes against and 30 votes in favors. There was only one precinct.

The town of Fletcher proposition passed with 93% of the votes in favor. There were 144 votes in favor and 11 votes against the proposition. There was only one precinct.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly