Election results are in

OK (KSWO)- The results are in! All of the votes have been cast in the August 23 run-off primary election. Here are some of the highlights from within our viewing area:

Chris Kidd beat out Toni Hasenbeck 1710 to 1617 over 53 precincts for the State Senate District 31 seat.

For the District 3 Commissioners seat in Harmon county, Marty Tipton fell short with 22 votes across two precincts. Larry Cox will advance to the November election with a total of 27 votes.

For the District 3 County Commissioner seat in Jackson county, Buddy Dehtan claimed a win over David Renfro 92 to 64 across five precincts.

Hobart Public School proposition passed by a 69% super majority of 484 votes in favor and 216 votes against across 7 precincts.

Rush Springs Public School proposition passed with a 71% super majority. There were 212 votes in favor and 88 votes against across 4 precincts.

Waurika Public School propositions 1 and 2 both passed with a 71% super majority. Proposition 1 had 331 votes in favor and 132 votes against. Proposition 2 had 329 votes in favor and 136 against. Votes for both propositions came from 8 precincts.

The Flower Mound Public School proposition and Elgin Public School proposition did not receive enough votes in favor to pass with a super majority. A total of 60% of the vote is needed for the proposition to pass with a super majority. Votes for the Flower Mound Public School proposition were split evenly at 50% with 91 votes in favor and 90 votes against across 6 precincts. Elgin Public School proposition received 860 votes in favor for a total of 53% of the votes and 753 votes, or 47%, against across 8 precincts.

The town of Ryan’s proposition did not pass with a 79% of the votes against the proposition. There were 116 votes against and 30 votes in favors. There was only one precinct.

The town of Fletcher proposition passed with 93% of the votes in favor. There were 144 votes in favor and 11 votes against the proposition. There was only one precinct.

