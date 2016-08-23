Woman ejected from golf cart - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman ejected from golf cart

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Comanche County woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when she was injured after being ejected from a golf cart.

It happened at North Trail and Miller Road. Troopers say the woman was driving the cart on her property when she veered off her path and was tossed from the cart.

“She appeared to be checking her mailbox and lost control of the golf cart,” said Trooper Green.

Authorities say the cart kept going, and crossed the road where it collided into a passing pickup, damaging its bumper.

The woman was found bleeding from the head, and was flown to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

