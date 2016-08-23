Tipped over SUV blocks traffic

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Traffic along Cache Rd. slowed to a crawl as first responders worked to clean up a mangled mess.

Police say an SUV was tipped onto its side at 24th and Cache Rd. after it was struck by a westbound car. The impact sent the SUV crashing into a silver van. Police say the three-car collision was triggered by the driver of the SUV who failed to yield to oncoming traffic while attempting to cross Cache Rd. That driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

