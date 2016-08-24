Council approves sidewalk plan

LAWTON, OK(KSWO) - The Lawton City Council approved a proposal Tuesday night to build a pair of sidewalks on East Gore Boulevard.

Councilman Jay Burk pushed for the plan, which is in his ward, to increase access for pedestrians to that area.

The sidewalks will extend from Flower Mound Road, west to the commercial development that includes the Apache Casino.

The proposal passed on a unanimous vote, after a brief debate regarding the funding for the project.

It's estimated to cost about $120,000. The city has about $84,000 available for the project, from the 2015 CIP, as well as a sidewalk fee, but Burk is hopeful that donations from businesses and community leaders will cover the entire cost.

He says he's already raised about half the money.