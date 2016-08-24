OHP identifies woman hurt in golf cart accident near Elgin

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new information on a woman hurt in a golf cart accident near Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

OHP says 63-year-old Donna Robertson of Elgin was trying to get onto the cart when she stepped on the gas pedal. Troopers say she fell off, but the cart kept going and hit a passing SUV on Trail Road near Welch Road.

Robertson was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with head injuries. She was admitted in critical condition.

