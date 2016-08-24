Body found under Numu bridge identified

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The body found under Numu bridge, located between Southwest 2nd Street and South Railroad, has been identified as 52-year-old Richard Roy Arnold of Lawton. Police say they are not investigating his death as a homicide. A cause of death has not been determined, however, no foul play is expected. The next of kin has been notified.

Lawton police say a Comanche County Sheriff's deputy was driving down Lee Boulevard around noon Saturday, and discovered the body. Arnold's body was taken to Oklahoma City so the medical examiner can determine cause of death.

