Future City Competition 2016 in Oklahoma

OK (KSWO) - Middle schoolers from across the state will imagine, design and build the cities of the future, with a chance to compete in national finals in Washington DC at the Future City Competition.

This year’s theme is "the power of public space" and it asks Oklahoma’s kids to envision urban public spaces of tomorrow. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, this year’s Future City Competition asks middle school students to address The Power of Public Space and challenges them to design innovative, multi-use public spaces to serve a city’s diverse population.

Public spaces have the capacity to revitalize a city’s economy by introducing new businesses and bringing in new visitors. They can also help reduce crime, ease traffic congestion, improve pedestrian safety, promote healthy living, improve the environment, and enhance civic engagement.

This fall, teams from across Oklahoma will be preparing to compete at the state Regional Finals on Saturday, January 14 at Oklahoma Christian University. The winning team will then represent Oklahoma at the National Finals in Washington, DC in February.

Working in a team with an educator and STEM mentor, students present their vision of the future through a virtual city design (using SimCity™ software); a 1,500 word city essay; a scale model of their city (built with recycled materials); and in a short presentation to a panel of STEM professionals.

Across the country, over 40,000 students, representing 1,350 schools in 38 regions, take part in the Future City® Competition. The deadline to register is October 31, 2016. Register today or learn more at www.futurecity.org.

Future City has ongoing opportunities for engineering and technical professionals to volunteer in a number of different roles, including mentors and regional coordinators. For information about Future City or to volunteer, visit www.futurecity.org.

