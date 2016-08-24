Chick Days at Tractor Supply Co. - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chick Days at Tractor Supply Co.

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Tractor Supply Company) (Source Tractor Supply Company)
(Source Tractor Supply Company) (Source Tractor Supply Company)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— The birds are back in town! Tractor Supply Company, the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer, is now offering a Fall Chick Days and it’s coming to Lawton.

Now through Oct. 23, customers will have the opportunity to purchase baby chicks and ducklings .

“The popularity of raising backyard poultry has continued to grow year after year. The quality of the eggs and the convenience that comes along with getting them from your backyard is something that has families really excited,” said Jimmy Griggs, manager of the Lawton Tractor Supply store.

 “Baby chicks require about eight weeks of heat to keep them warm while they grow in their feathers and lose their baby fluff. By purchasing them during the fall, you’re allowing just the right amount of time for your chicks to mature, that way, when the temperature drops they won’t need any supplemental heat to stay warm,” said Lisa Steele, author of the popular backyard chicken website Fresh Eggs Daily and contributor for Tractor Supply’s Know How Central.

For expert information on safe handling and care for poultry, building a chicken coop, and more, visit TractorSupply.com/Chicks.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly