Snyder author’s new illustrated children’s book encourages positive attitude

SNYDER, OK (KSWO) — Local author Deanna Voegeli helps young readers to build the right attitude in her new book, “Tillie the Toad Has a Tude!”

In the values-centered new storybook, join Tillie the Toad’s emotional journey as experiences transform her from a very selfish little toad with a haughty attitude to a caring little toad with a terrific attitude.

Voegeli is also the author of “Grieving for Grandma,” a wonderful book to help children deal with loss. She has served in many capacities, including school superintendent, clinical counselor and teacher of English, reading, music, special education and creative writing. Voegeli lives in Oklahoma, with her husband, Skip, and their three Weimaraners that love to watch toads in the lake below their home.

Her new book is available through bookstores nationwide, at www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore, barnesandnoble.com or amazon.com.

