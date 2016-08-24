Man breaks in, takes infant in Clay Co.

HENRIETTA, TX (KSWO) — Just before 9:00 a.m. on August 24, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary call.

Billy Joe Pitchford, 34-years-old, broke into a home and was hiding in a bedroom.

Pitchford took a five month old baby from the home. He is not the father of the child but has had an on and off again relationship with the child’s mother.

Pitchford is described as being 5 foot 7 inches, weighing 205 pounds with brown buzz cut hair and green eyes. Pitchford has “Game” “Over” tattooed on his eyelids and tattoos of a babies feet on the left side of his neck.

Pitchford resides in Wichita and Wilbarger County. If you have any information, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 940-538-5611.

