Chris Kidd on runoff election victory

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO) — Chris Kidd won the Republican Runoff Election for Senate District 31 on August 23. Kidd will now face his Democrat opponent in the November 8 General Election.

“The list is long of those who have invested in our campaign, not just financially but also through their invaluable resource of time. I am truly humbled to be considered for the post of District 31 State Senator. While many have committed a lot to our cause, a special thanks is due to Senator Don Barrington and his wife Jennifer. Their support has been unwavering and our district has been blessed by their leadership. We are grateful for the win tonight, but our race isn't over. We face a general election opponent and will continue working hard until November 8. Then again, I will ask for your vote,” said Kidd.

To learn more about Chris Kidd, visit www.chriskiddforsenate.com.

