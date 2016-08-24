LFSCC receives Community Health Champion Award

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) will receive one of seven Community Health Champion Awards will be presented during the annual Oklahoma Turning Point Conference and Policy Day hosted by the Oklahoma Turning Point Council (OTPC).

The OTPC Community Health Champion Awards will be presented during the conference, recognizing these leaders for their tireless efforts within their communities.

The recipients of the Community Health Champion Awards for 2016:

Public Health Innovator Award: Representative Doug Cox

Behavioral Health: Panhandle Counseling and Health Center – Texas County Coalition

Children’s Health: Will Rogers Park Project – Rogers County Coalition and Healthy Community Partnership

Obesity: Boots and Badges – Okmulgee County Wellness Coalition

Tobacco: OSU Tobacco Prevention Project – Oklahoma State University and Payne County Live Well Coalition

Other: Underage Drinking and Non-Medical Use of Prescription Drugs Prevention Program –Lawton Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC)

The conference will take place August 31-September 1 at the National Center for Employee Development (NCED), Marriott Conference Center in Norman. This year’s theme, Synergy 2016, will showcase best practices for highly effective community coalitions, strategic partnerships, and relationship building. Practical tips and tools will be provided to help catalyze and sustain health improvement efforts in local communities.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.