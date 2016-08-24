LFSCC receives Community Health Champion Award - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LFSCC receives Community Health Champion Award

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) will receive one of seven Community Health Champion Awards will be presented during the annual Oklahoma Turning Point Conference and Policy Day hosted by the Oklahoma Turning Point Council (OTPC).

The OTPC Community Health Champion Awards will be presented during the conference, recognizing these leaders for their tireless efforts within their communities.

The recipients of the Community Health Champion Awards for 2016:

  • Public Health Innovator Award: Representative Doug Cox
  • Behavioral Health: Panhandle Counseling and Health Center – Texas County Coalition
  • Children’s Health: Will Rogers Park Project – Rogers County Coalition and Healthy Community Partnership
  • Obesity: Boots and Badges – Okmulgee County Wellness Coalition
  • Tobacco: OSU Tobacco Prevention Project – Oklahoma State University and Payne County Live Well Coalition
  • Other: Underage Drinking and Non-Medical Use of Prescription Drugs Prevention Program –Lawton Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC)

The conference will take place August 31-September 1 at the National Center for Employee Development (NCED), Marriott Conference Center in Norman. This year’s theme, Synergy 2016, will showcase best practices for highly effective community coalitions, strategic partnerships, and relationship building. Practical tips and tools will be provided to help catalyze and sustain health improvement efforts in local communities.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly