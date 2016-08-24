Man arrested on rape complaint at Duncan park

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Johnny Ray Stowers has been booked into the Stephens County Jail following an attack on August 22.

Police responded to Fuqua Park on Highway 81 just after 1:00 p.m. on a call about an on-going fight. The victim was having lunch with her family at the park when Stowers approached them and began acting strangely. Stowers sat down at the picnic table with the family. The family moved to another table but Stowers followed them. The victim told Stowers that she did not want any trouble to which he responded “I can do any {explicit} thing that I want to.”

Stowers then took cigarettes out of the victim’s jean pocket. The victim pushed Stowers away but he was not deterred. He began grabbing the victim inappropriately. The victim punched Stowers in the face and a scuffle persued. Stowers forced his hand into the victim’s pants while attempting to kiss her. When officers arrived Stowers was on top of a woman hitting her.

Stowers was booked into the Stephens County Jail on charges of 1st-degree rape, assault and battery and resisting arrest.

