Jewelry stolen from Devol, recovered in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A suspect has been arrested in a Cotton County burglary after some stolen jewelry was found pawned in a business in Lawton.

Our cameras were rolling this morning when Cotton County deputies arrived at Lawton Gold Exchange on 19th and Gore.

Sheriff Kent Simpson says the jewelry, valued at around ten-thousand dollars, was stolen from a home in Devol last week.

He says a tip helped them track it down. He did not say how that tip connected them to their suspect.



