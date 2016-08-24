Woman's dog lost in accident

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -Friends of the woman who crashed her golf cart are looking for her animal while she’s in the hospital.

OHP says 63-year-old Donna Robertson of Elgin was attempting to get onto the cart when she accidentally pressed the gas pedal. Troopers say she fell off, but the cart kept going and hit a hitting a truck on Trail Road near Welch Road.

Robertson’s friends tell us her dog was startled when the accident happened and ran away. They are searching for it in hopes of reuniting them again when Robinson returns home from the hospital.

Robertson was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with head injuries. She was admitted in critical condition.

