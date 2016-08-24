Medical marijuana petition heads to OK Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - A petition seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Oklahoma is one step closer to being on the ballot in November.

The State Question proposal exceed 67,000 signatures.

The Secretary of State's Office will now send a report on its findings to the Oklahoma Supreme Court to determine whether the number of signatures counted is sufficient to be placed on the ballot.

Oklahoma’s attorney general will have five business days to review the ballot title. If the proposed title is found non-compliant, the attorney general has 10 business days to submit a rewritten ballot title. The next step will be notification to the press to announce publicly that any member of the public can, within 10 business days, challenge the signatures and/or the proposed ballot title. When the measure has cleared all legal hurdles, it can qualify to be placed on a ballot for a vote of the people.

If approved, doctors would be able to recommend patients who are 25-years-old or older a state-issued medical marijuana license allowing them to use and possess certain amounts of marijuana.

