Duncan city manager plans to improve city

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The City of Duncan welcomed its new city manager last week and she already has plans to improve the city.



Kimberly Meek, grew up in Southwestern Kansas, but has strong ties to Oklahoma. She wants to engage with the community and build trust that seems to have been lost in city hall and their citizens.

“I want to let them know that we are working hard in their best interest and we want to provide the best service that we can for them”, said Meek.

She started last week, and hasn't even had time to unpack and set up her office desk, but she has already accomplished some tasks.

"I've meet with department heads, I've meet with council, we already had a budget meeting. We've started discussing what we are going to spend for the rest of the year, and to make next year better”, said Meek.

Her experience preparing and managing budgets as the city manager in Guymon and financial director at Poteau will help her get the city of Duncan back on track. The first thing on her agenda is to work on the city budget.

"We are looking at ways to reduce expenses but increase revenues. They have a couple of improvements of fund that has cash that they are operating. It's more about what's our highest priority and where do we need to start”, said Meek.

As for her longer-term goals, she hopes to get a more detailed picture of projects that could be launched to upgrade the city's streets and water systems. To do that, she first wants to dig deeper into their financial situation.

"To bring their financials into compliance through the audits so that we open up grant dollars and then we make a capital improvement plan. We prioritize what we need and how we are going to make those things happen”, said Meek.

Before she tackles those items, she wants the citizens to come out to the Stephens County fair, and try a slice of her famous pie. The fair starts tomorrow and runs through Saturday.

