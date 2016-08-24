Jackson County arrests suspected drug dealer - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jackson County arrests suspected drug dealer

(Source Jackson County Jail) (Source Jackson County Jail)

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -Authorities in Jackson County have a suspected meth dealer behind bars.

Carlos Mata Jr. is charged with possession of meth and intent to distribute. Earlier this month, police found Mata at a hotel in Altus. He had a small, plastic baggy containing meth in his front pocket and a glass pipe, used to smoke meth.

Police found a number of plastic baggies used to pack drugs inside the hotel room, as well as a bottle of Whey protein, which is used to increase the weight for larger profits.

Mata was arrested is being held at the Jackson County Jail and his bond is set at 50-thousand dollars.

