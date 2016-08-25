Lawton woman stabs boyfriend during argument

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Monica Williams, a 35-year-old Lawton woman, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument just before 3:00 a.m. on August 24. The incident occurred on the 7900 block of Northwest Crossland Circle.

When authorities arrived a man was lying in the parking lot attached to an apartment complex. The victim was stabbed multiple times inside of the residence by Williams. He then ran out into the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Monica Williams was not at the scene. Around 5:00 a.m., officers located Williams on the 1800 block of Northwest 82nd Street and placed her under arrest. She was booked into the Lawton City Jail without incident.

