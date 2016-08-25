MedWatch-Lawton walk hopes to help find cure for Alzheimer's

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Sixty-five-thousand Oklahomans have Alzheimer's Disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, that number will keep increasing until a cure is found.



People in Southwest Oklahoma are trying to do something about it. Southwest Oklahoma Walk to End Alzheimer's happens every year. Event Chair, Natalie Fitch said Alzheimer's affects everyone in one way or another.



"It's a disease that we all face whether it's our friends or family and there's no cure until you know that you have it there's nothing that can be done and there's limited that can be done after you've been diagnosed,” Fitch said.



The money raised during this walk goes to find a cure before even more people are affected. Fitch believes a cure will be found by raising money and awareness about Alzheimer's through walks like these.



"It's very key that people come out and participate,” Fitch said. “We're all in this together so come out and meet new individuals that share the same type of tragedy that you're going through with someone in your family or a friend."



Fitch said when her mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's she didn't know much about the disease, and she doesn't want others to be like her.



"We have a lot of free educational programs here in the Lawton, southwest Oklahoma area,” Fitch said. “Where you as a family member, a friend, or even those diagnosed early on can learn about the disease that they are dealing with."



Booths will be set up at the walk where people can get more information about the different programs offered. She hopes more people will become educated about Alzheimer's and find a cure.



"Just like we as individuals are very aware of all the pre-testing that we can have for cancer,” Fitch said. “For diabetes, for so many things. We are very lucky in our society to have that testing. From an Alzheimer's perspective, we don't have that. We're not at that level yet."



Fitch hopes to be at that level one day. If you'd like to participate in The Walk to End Alzheimer's, it is this Saturday morning at Elmer Thomas Park. Pre-Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. The ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. and the mile-long-walk starts at 10:30 a.m.



