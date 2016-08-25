Show your grill skill at SWOSU football games - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Show your grill skill at SWOSU football games

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Sarah Martin can attest there is always good food at the Cook-off Challenges held at home football games at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.(Source SWOSU) Sarah Martin can attest there is always good food at the Cook-off Challenges held at home football games at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.(Source SWOSU)

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Football season is here and Southwestern Oklahoma State University kicking off its season on, September 1.

The SWOSU Department of Residence Life & Housing is once organizing its popular cook-off contests, open to the general public as well as students, that feature large cash prizes. During each home football game, the entrants compete for $500 first place, $200 second place and $100 third place awards. There is no entry fee.

Teams are responsible for bringing their own grill, and electric grills are not permitted. Entrants will be scored in five categories—theme, appearance, execution, taste, and how paired items complement each other.

There will be a different theme each home game. Themes are:

  • September 1—“Show Us Your Dawg” (Hot Dogs)
  • September 24—BBQ
  • October 1—Chef’s Choice
  • November 5—Chili
  • November 12—Hamburger

For more information and to enter the Cook-off Challenge, contact the Residence Life & Housing office at 580.774.3024. There’s sure to be a fun time of tailgating, cook-off contests and fun on the Weatherford campus.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly