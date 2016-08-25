Show your grill skill at SWOSU football games

Sarah Martin can attest there is always good food at the Cook-off Challenges held at home football games at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.(Source SWOSU)

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Football season is here and Southwestern Oklahoma State University kicking off its season on, September 1.

The SWOSU Department of Residence Life & Housing is once organizing its popular cook-off contests, open to the general public as well as students, that feature large cash prizes. During each home football game, the entrants compete for $500 first place, $200 second place and $100 third place awards. There is no entry fee.

Teams are responsible for bringing their own grill, and electric grills are not permitted. Entrants will be scored in five categories—theme, appearance, execution, taste, and how paired items complement each other.

There will be a different theme each home game. Themes are:

September 1—“Show Us Your Dawg” (Hot Dogs)

September 24—BBQ

October 1—Chef’s Choice

November 5—Chili

November 12—Hamburger

For more information and to enter the Cook-off Challenge, contact the Residence Life & Housing office at 580.774.3024. There’s sure to be a fun time of tailgating, cook-off contests and fun on the Weatherford campus.

