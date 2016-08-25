Tillman Co Added to Flooding Disaster Declaration

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Governor Mary Fallin today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state of Oklahoma’s request for public assistance for Tillman County to help with expenses related to flooding and severe storms that began June 11.

The federal funds may be used to assist municipalities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and costs associated with damages caused by the June storms.

Six counties were previously approved for public assistance: Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady and Stephens.

Preliminary assessments indicated the storm resulted in an estimated $6.8 million in damages and response costs.

