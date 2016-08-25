Altus proactively battles against Zika - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus proactively battles against Zika

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - In light of recent concerns over the Zika virus, Altus Air Force Base is now taking special precautions.

According to the public health office on base, they work alongside the 97th civil engineer pest management office which conducts aerial spraying and larviciding to reduce the mosquito population. They also collect mosquitoes twice a week and submit them for testing.

Altus AFB is also working with US Army posts and Air Force bases in Oklahoma and Texas to compare surveillance data.

While health officials say the chance of contracting the virus in Altus is low, they recommend anyone deployed to an area where the virus is active get the most up to date information about Zika before leaving. After airmen return, they are then monitored for any signs and symptoms of the virus.

