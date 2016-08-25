Community helps family after house fire

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – The Duncan community is showing their support for a family after a fire destroyed their home and all their belongings.



Fire crews arrived at the home in the 900 block of South 1st Street Wednesday night. Flames and smoke billowed out of the home and It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put the fire out. Reports say the electrical fire started in the back of the home and is determined a complete loss.



Sonya Mcgen said they were sitting around, laughing and having a good time on her front porch. Inside the home, her daughter Tyra was watching TV until the power turned off and smoke started coming in.



"I just barely walked into my dining room, and I could see the back of my house flaming”, said Mcgen.



She grabbed her daughter and called 911.



" I stood there in that yard, and just watched my whole house burn up in smoke”, said Mcgen.



The Red Cross has already provided her and her family with a place to stay, but Mcgen says the community has shown the most support. People have already started reaching out to them on social media and donating clothes and shoes.



"I love Duncan. This is where I'm from every time I leave I think about I'm not going to get that home feeling that I get here. I know the people are going to help us. So many people have already reached out, it's just unbelievable, they have reached out to try and help us”, said Mcgen



"I woke up this morning and got on Facebook and people was saying I was praying for your family. Whatever you need just let us know, we are here for you. Just knowing that and that there is a God, I’m going to be okay”, said Tyra Mcgen.



Pastors from Chosen Generation Church Craig Chattmon and Quentin Culberson immediately started calling and setting up events to help. They consider them family of their own.



"Don’t just pray about, let’s be about it. Let's lend that helping hand and be there for our brothers and sisters”, said Chattmon



Mcgen says she will take things step by step and look for a new house.



"It's just going to be a process. But it’s going to be okay. This too shall pass”, said Mcgen.



If you would like to help the McGen family, you can drop off donations at Chosen Generation church located at, 925 West Maple Street in Duncan. All donations will strictly go to the family.

