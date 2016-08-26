New sign for Museum of the Great Plains

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A steel sign depicting a bison is helping to identify the Museum of the Great Plains.



The museum and a local sign company worked together to come up with the massive sign that captures the true likeness of a bison, in hopes of attracting more visitors. Just like the bison that roam Oklahoma, its sheer size makes it hard to miss.

“The sign weighs approximately 3,000 pounds, is 13 feet tall, and took about three weeks to build,” said Sign Dynamic’s Gene Purvis.



A large crane had to be used to erect the sign that now welcomes visitors at the entrance of the museum. Purvis says with age the sign will become more beautiful. He says the steel will start rusting immediately, ultimately giving it a rustic look. He says once it has achieved the desired effect, they will seal it to prevent it from rusting any further.

