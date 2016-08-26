Bicyclist crashes into pickup on 2nd and Lee in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say a bicyclist is in serious condition after crashing into a pickup truck early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard. LPD says the man on the bicycle was heading east on Lee when he ran into pickup that was heading south on 2nd Street. Officers say the driver had a green light to enter the intersection at the time, but they're still investigating the crash. The bicyclist was rushed by ambulance to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The intersection is just a few of blocks away from where the city has been working on part of Lee Boulevard that buckled due to summer heat.

