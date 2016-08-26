GEO donates 46 backpacks to Flower Mound School

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Correctional Facility donated 46 backpacks to the Flower Mound School. Each backpack included folders, notebook paper, spiral notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, a ruler, scissors, a highlighter, erasers and a composition notebook.

“Since the facility opened in 1998, LCF has partnered with Flower Mound School to be able to assist them in numerous ways so the decision was an easy one," said LCF staff.

LCF’s Employee Enhancement Committee (EEC) hosted a school supply drive from June 1st through August 5th to collect the supplies. With enough donations of supplies and money from LCF’s employees, they produced 96 complete backpacks.

On August 6th, 2016 the EEC held a Back to School Bash and was able to give 50 children of employees’ backpacks. The EEC then held a discussion on the remaining backpacks and the decision was made to take them to Flower Mound School.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.