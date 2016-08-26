OK man sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK man sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)— A man with ties to Miami, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 210 months in prison to be followed by seven years of supervised release for sexual exploitation of a child.

Matthew Thomas Chaffin, 32, pleaded guilty on May 16, 2016.

According to admissions, Chaffin, also known by his rap music alter-ego, “King Fobia,” coerced a six-year-old to perform sexual acts upon him in a hotel room in Miami and filmed the abuse with his cell phone. Chaffin’s crime was discovered after a resident of Northeastern Oklahoma later came across Chaffin’s abandoned cell phone and reported finding suspected child pornography on the phone to law enforcement.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

