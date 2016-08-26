Assistant district attorney leaving Comanche County

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An assistant district attorney in Comanche County is packing his bags and leaving to begin prosecuting cases at the federal level.



Assistant District Attorney Mark Stoneman grew up in Lawton and began working as a prosecutor in Comanche County after spending time in the Air Force and working for Homeland Security. He worked in Comanche County for 7 years and for most of that time he worked as a special assistant to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, a job that he will now be moving to full-time.

"This has been the best years of my life frankly,” Stoneman said. “I'm from Lawton and to be able to be a part of District Attorney Fred Smith's team and try to make Southwest Oklahoma a safer place for my family to grow up and live. “It's been the thing I'm proudest of in my life so far."

Stoneman said he made a lot of great memories in Comanche County, which made it all the more difficult to leave.

"The thing I will miss the most about Comanche County is the people, specifically here at the district attorney's office and in the Comanche County Courthouse,” Stoneman said. “The staff here is my family. When you work in a job that is so intense and the stakes are so high, you form a bond with these people and they're my family. It's absolutely what I'll miss the most."



Stoneman's last day in Comanche County was Friday. He begins his new job as an assistant United States District Attorney on Monday.

