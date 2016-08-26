The Children’s Center Bowl fundraiser

BETHANY, OK (KSWO) - The Bethany Bronchos and Marlow Outlaws will hit the gridiron Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 p.m. for the seventh annual “The Children’s Center Bowl.” The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital and Bethany Public Schools are excited to build on what has become an annual tradition.

“For our 120 patients and staff this is an exciting day,” Albert Gray, chief executive officer of The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital said.

Patients from The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital will play a big part in the game’s festivities. Patients from The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital will join in the coin toss, perform with the cheerleaders, and help with the half-time check presentation.

“This game means a lot to the patients and staff,” DeLisa Rodriguez, special education coordinator at the Hospital said. “Not only will the proceeds benefit the patients, but they will also participate in the pre-game and half-time activities.”

Both schools have raised money thru “penny wars” and other fundraisers during the month. Fans will also have a chance to show their support for the hospital by making donations at the gate or in the stands during the game. The proceeds will be used for immediate needs of the 120 patients at the hospital.

“The Bethany Football program is honored to once again be a part of this special event,” Reagan Roof, head football coach for Bethany Public Schools said. “Our players and coaches look forward to working with Marlow this year to help raise awareness and funds for this great hospital.”

This event will take place at the Bethany High School Football Stadium at 8618 Northwest 50th Street in Bethany.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.