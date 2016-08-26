Leadership Duncan hosting birthday party for Beautiful Day organization

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)— An organization that throws birthday parties for school children in Stephens County is getting ready to celebrate its own birthday.

Beautiful Day got its start in 2013 after two mothers came together to make a difference.

Each month, the organization travels to eight different schools in 4 different school districts to celebrate the children's birthdays.



They were at Comanche Elementary School today having a party for fourth and fifth graders.



Beautiful Day co-founders Leah Miller and Michele Johnson said it feels amazing to have the community recognize the hard work they have done.

The birthday celebration for Beautiful Day will be this Sunday at Kiddie Land park in Duncan from 4 p.m.until 6 p.m. It's free to the public and everyone is encouraged to come. There will be food, games and a raffle for an autographed Oklahoma City Thunder basketball.

