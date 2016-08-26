Leadership Duncan hosting birthday party for Beautiful Day organ - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Leadership Duncan hosting birthday party for Beautiful Day organization

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)— An organization that throws birthday parties for school children in Stephens County is getting ready to celebrate its own birthday.

Beautiful Day got its start in 2013 after two mothers came together to make a difference.
Each month, the organization travels to eight different schools in 4 different school districts to celebrate the children's birthdays.


They were at Comanche Elementary School today having a party for fourth and fifth graders. 


Beautiful Day co-founders Leah Miller and Michele Johnson said it feels amazing to have the community recognize the hard work they have done.

The birthday celebration for Beautiful Day will be this Sunday at Kiddie Land park in Duncan from 4 p.m.until 6 p.m. It's free to the public and everyone is encouraged to come. There will be food, games and a raffle for an autographed Oklahoma City Thunder basketball.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly