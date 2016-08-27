Back to school bash for students, parents - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Back to school bash for students, parents

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton's Parent Teacher Association Council hosted a back to school bash that had plenty of activities for the students, but also some useful information for the parents who want to get involved.

The kids got some back to school goodies from the vendors at the First United Methodist Church on Northwest. They also played at the Imagination Playground from Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma while the parents got to find out how they can fundraise to help Lawton Public schools or their own organization. They also found ways that they can get their students engaged in activities outside of school.

"Because we want you to be engaged in your child and their education,” said Erica Mendez with the Lawton PTA Council. “We want you to see what you can do to help your child. And also, learn why we're here, and what we do."

The price of a booth for a vendor goes toward three scholarships for Lawton high school seniors.
In years past, the council awarded each senior $750. This year they want to give back even more, and give three $1,000 scholarships.

