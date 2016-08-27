Week 0 High School Football Scores - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Week 0 High School Football Scores

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Aug. 26, 2016, 7 p.m.

Clinton Tornadoes
14
Altus Bulldogs
35
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Grove Longhorns
7
Cache Bulldogs
28
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7 p.m.

Sapulpa Chieftains
21
Duncan Demons
24
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Marlow Outlaws
14
Kingfisher Yellowjackets
21
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Frederick Bombers
33
Comanche Indians
0
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Walters Blue Devils
0
Apache Warriors
0
Canceled

Aug. 26, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Stratford Bulldogs
28
Hobart Bearcats
32
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7 p.m.

Velma-Alma Comets
14
Hollis Tigers
26
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7 p.m.

Cordell Blue Devils
56
Empire Bulldogs
0
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. View-Gotebo Tigers
28
Bray-Doyle Donkeys
20
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7 p.m.

Destiny Christian Wildcats
42
Carnegie Wildcats
14
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7 p.m.

Cyril Pirates
60
Cement Bulldogs
8
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7 p.m.

Tipton Tigers
38
Laverne Tigers
46
Final

Aug. 26, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Temple Tigers
0
OKC Patriots
0
Canceled
